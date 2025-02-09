Kyrian Jacquet overcomes Elias Ymer to win Chennai Open

Chennai, Feb 9 (PTI) Frenchman Kyrian Jacquet fought past Sweden’s Elias Ymer in straight sets to clinch the Chennai Open ATP Challenger singles title here on Sunday.

Jacquet registered a 7-6 (1), 6-4 victory in an hour and 37 minutes.

Jacquet, ranked No. 273 in the world, got off to a fast start breaking Ymer in the very first game of the match and then consolidated it with a hold.

However, Ymer, ranked 332 in the world, broke his opponent in the eighth game to level the first set at 4-4.

With both players holding their next two service games with ease, the set headed into a tiebreaker which Jacquet won easily 7-1.

The Frenchman again broke early in the second set to build a 4-1 lead only to see Ymer fight back to level the set at 4-4.

Jacquet was able to then hold his serve and break the Swede in the 10th game to complete the win.

This was the second title for Jacquet on the ATP Challenger Tour while Ymer, a six-time champion on the ATP Challenger Tour already, will have to wait some more time to win his first title on the tour since Pune in November 2018.

Jacquet earned 100 ATP rankings points and USD 22730 in prize money while Ymer added 50 ATP rankings points to his tally and pocketed USD 13,350 for his efforts.