LA-based civil engineering firm becomes new owner of Dambulla franchise

Dambulla, Jun 5 (PTI) A Los Angeles-based civil engineering consulting firm will be the new owner of Lanka Premier League's Dambulla franchise, which has been rechristened as 'Dambulla Sixers', Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the team was known as Dambulla Thunders and was owned by a British Bangladeshi named Tamim Rahman, who was arrested for indulging in match-fixing with the franchise's contract being terminated.

"Sequoia Consultants, Inc., a leading civil engineering consulting firm based in Los Angeles, California, has come forward to take over the future of the LPL team, Dambulla," SLC said in a media release.

"The majority stake in Sequoia Consultants is owned by Mr. Priyanga De Silva, a former first-class cricketer, played for Sri Lanka U19 in 1983 and currently represents the United States Masters Over 60 Cricket Team.

"He also volunteers his time as head coach of the not-for-profit Southern California Youth Cricket Association and owns several other businesses in the USA and Sri Lanka." "My desire to get engaged in cricket, especially cricket in Sri Lanka, prompted me to purchase the Dambulla Sixers team," said De Silva.

The fifth edition of the Lanka Premier League is scheduled to start on July 1 and will be played in three cities -- Kandy, Dambulla, and Colombo.