La Plagne Open: GM Raja Rithvik bags silver, Iniyan takes bronze

La Plagne (France), Jul 13 (PTI) Indian Grandmaster Raja Rithvik bagged the silver medal while compatriot Panneerselvam Iniyan took home the bronze in the La Plagne Open here.

Rithvik clinched silver through tie-breaker after he was tied for second place with other players such as Iniyan, GM Prraneeth Vuppala, and IM Dhulipalla Bala Chandra Prasad.

All of them had logged seven points from nine matches in the event held here between July 6 and 12. Iniyan was seeded sixth in the competition.

French GM Jules Moussard secured gold, tallying 7.5 points.

The event had 184 players from 17 countries participating in it, including 17 Grandmasters and 40 International Masters. PTI AYG 7/13/2024