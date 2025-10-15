Lad, Mulani drive Mumbai to 336/5 against J&K

Srinagar, Oct 15 (PTI) Siddhesh Lad struck a gritty 116 while Shams Mulani made an unbeaten 79 to drive Mumbai to 336 for five after an early wobble on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match against Jammu and Kashmir here on Wednesday.

Mumbai were in a spot of bother at 141 for four after being asked to bat first with young star Ayush Mhatre (28) and Musheer Khan (0) falling early.

Former captain Ajinkya Rahane (27) also could not convert his start.

India batter Sarfaraz Khan (42) was involved in a fourth-wicket stand of 67 with Lad but the former's run-out in the 40th over put Mumbai in a precarious position.

But from there, Lad, who compiled his knock in 156 balls (17x4, 3x6), and Mulani (79 not out off 125 balls, 8x4, 1x6) bailed their side out with a strong 159-run stand.

Lad, at No 4, began the Ranji season with a fine hundred as his knock held the Mumbai innings together against relentless Jammu and Kashmir bowlers.

Lad’s innings ended when he ventured out of the crease against Abid Mushtaq in the 70th over and wicketkeeper Kanhaiya Wadhawan did not miss the opportunity to break the stumps.

Yudhvir Singh accounted for both Mhatre and Rahane as J&K made a bright start with the ball, but Mumbai all-rounder Mulani once again played a vital knock.

Elsewhere, Delhi moved to 256 for three after half-centuries from opener Sanat Sangwan (91 not out), skipper Ayush Badoni (53) and Ayush Doseja (97 not out) against Hyderabad.

Sangwan and Dodeja were at the crease, having added 149 runs for the fourth wicket.

With his side under pressure at 24 for two, Badoni put on an 89-run third-wicket stand with Sangwan but failed to push on after crossing his half-century.

Badoni, who struck nine fours to make 53 off 72 balls, was trapped leg-before by Chama Milind (2/34).

At Rajsamand, Chhattisgarh reached 287 for seven at stumps, bolstered by Ajay Mandal's unbeaten 116.

Chhattisgarh had slipped to 49 for five with Khaleel Ahmed (2/65) accounting for the openers and Ankit Chaudhary (3/41) too caused damage.

But Mandal joined hands with No 3 Ashutosh Singh (44), Aditya Sarwate (43) and Vasudev Bareth (46 not out) to rescue his side from trouble.

At the Seichem Stadium in Puducherry, only 60 overs were bowled as rain interrupted the proceedings on the first day between Puducherry and Himachal Pradesh.

The visitors were placed 176 for five when stumps were drawn with Ekant Sen (50) and Mayank Dagar (82 not out) scoring fifties.

Brief scores: At Srinagar: Mumbai 336/5 in 83 overs (Siddhesh Lad 116, Sarfaraz Khan 42, Shams Mulani 79 not out; Yudhvir Singh 2/82) vs Jammu and Kashmir.

At Hyderabad: Delhi 256/3 in 83 overs (Sanat Sangwan 91 not out, Ayush Badoni 53, Ayush Doseja 97 not out; Chama Milind 2/34) vs Hyderabad.

At Rajsamand: Chhattisgarh 287/7 in 87 overs (Ashutosh Singh 44, Ajay Mandal 116 not out, Vasudev Bareth 46 not out; Khaleel Ahmed 2/65, Ankit Choudhary 3/41) vs Rajasthan.

At Puducherry: Himachal Pradesh 176/5 in 60 overs (Ekant Sen 50, Mayank Dagar 82 not out; Sagar Udeshi 3/33) vs Puducherry. PTI DDV UNG