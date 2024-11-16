Lad, Raghuvanshi fifties power Mumbai to 9-wicket win over Services

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Siddesh Lad and Angkrish Raghuvanshi made prudent fifties as Mumbai registered a facile nine-wicket win over Services on the fourth and final day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match here on Saturday.

Mumbai, resuming from overnight 24 for one, breezed past the target of 135 in 35.4 overs.

Lad (73 not out, 93b, 8x4, 2x6) and Raghuvanshi (55 not out, 114b, 6x4) milked 128 runs for the unbroken second wicket stand as Mumbai ended up at 137 for one at Palam ground.

The victory enabled Mumbai to maintain their third sport in the group with 22 points, behind Baroda (27) and Jammu and Kashmir (23) after five rounds.

Services stayed put on the fifth slot with 13 points.

The next round of Ranji Trophy will begin from January 23, 2025 after finishing the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy white ball tournaments.

Brief Scores: In Delhi: Services 240 and 182 all out lost to Mumbai 288 all out and 137 for 1 in 35.4 overs (Siddesh Lad 73 not out, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 55 not out) by 9 wickets.

Mumbai: 6 points; Services: 0.