Ladakh LG launches new sports policy, pledges to take sports ecosystem to next level

Leh, Jan 3 (PTI) Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta on Saturday launched the Union Territory's sports policy, which seeks to establish a Sports Council for focussed talent identification and infrastructure development.

A key feature of the policy is the establishment of the Ladakh Sports Council, which will provide a strong institutional framework for coordinated development of sports, an official spokesman said.

He said the council will work closely with sports associations on infrastructure development, coaching support, financial assistance and long-term planning.

Launching the Ladakh sports policy in presence of chief secretary Ashish Kundra, the Lt Governor said it provides a clear and structured roadmap for developing a strong sports culture from the school level to high-performance sports.

"The policy is based on the principle of 'scout, facilitate and recognize', focusing on early identification of talent, provision of quality infrastructure and coaching, and recognition of sporting achievements," Gupta said.

He said the launch of the policy is not merely the introduction of a new government document, but a firm commitment towards shaping the future of Ladakh's youth and giving a new identity to the region through sports.

The Lt Governor underlined that the policy adopts an inclusive approach, ensuring equal opportunities for all children irrespective of region, background or ability, with special emphasis on women athletes and para-athletes.

"To encourage youth to pursue sports as a viable and respected career, the policy includes provisions such as four percent reservation in government jobs for outstanding sportspersons, scholarships, awards, cash incentives and promotions," he said.

The Lt Governor also highlighted that Ladakh is hosting the sixth edition of the 'Khelo India Winter Games' this month, calling it a matter of pride for the region.

The event offers an excellent opportunity to showcase Ladakh's sports infrastructure, organisational capabilities and unique hospitality to participants from across the country, he said.

Emphasising the potential of sports tourism, the Lt Governor noted that Ladakh's natural landscape and adventure-friendly environment offer immense possibilities in winter sports, mountaineering, ice sports and traditional games.