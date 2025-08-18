Lahiri 27th at Indianapolis, ends season 25th in LIV standings

Westfield (USA), Aug 18 (PTI) Anirban Lahiri signed off with a two-under 69 to finish tied-27th at the LIV Golf event in Indianapolis, ending the regular season 25th in the individual standings of the Liv Golf league.

Lahiri shot 67-67-69 for a 10-under total as Sebastian Munoz beat Jon Rahm in a play-off after both tied at 22-under.

However, Rahm finished atop the standings.

It earned him a second straight season-long title.

At 25th place, Lahiri was one place outside the ‘Lock Zone’ which ensured a spot for 2026.

He is now in the ‘Open Zone’ under which his team, Crushers, can trade him or release him.

Lahiri has been an important member of Crushers, which is led by Bryson DeChambeau, who was third overall.

Rahm shot a career-best 11-under 60 to pass points leader Joaquin Niemann on the final day of the regular season at The Club at Chatham Hills that was delayed by an hour due to inclement weather.

It also gave him a chance to earn his first tournament title this season but for the second straight week, he lost on the first hole of a playoff, this time to Munoz.

Rahm had mixed emotions after a season in which he was runner-up four times and finished outside the top-10 just once.

Rahm’s solo second left him with 226.16 points this season, while Niemann’s tie for fourth on Sunday put him at 223.68. PTI COR TAP