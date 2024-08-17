Lahiri 38th in Liv Golf Greenbrier

White Sulphur Springs (US), Aug 17 (PTI) India's Anirban Lahiri had one bogey and one birdie in his opening round of even par 70 at Liv Golf Greenbrier after the first day of the 54-hole event here.

Lahiri was tied 38th in a field of 54.

Talor Gooch, the 2023 Individual champion, grabbed a share of the first-round lead, shooting a bogey-free 7-under 63, which was matched by Jason Kokrak and Sebastián Muñoz.

Brooks Koepka is in a five-way tie for fourth, just one stroke back after his 64 on a day when play was suspended for 80 minutes due to inclement weather.

With Gooch, Kokrak and Koepka providing the contributing scores, Smash opened up a four-shot advantage over Ripper GC and Legion XIII on the team leader board.

Gooch won three tournaments last season en route to the season-long championship. His best finish this season is a tie for second at Las Vegas in the second event of the year.

Koepka won LIV Golf Singapore in May for a league-best fourth career LIV title.