Lahiri, Bhullar set for campaign in Jakarta

Jakarta, Nov 15 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri will hope to end his long title drought when he tees off at the BNI Indonesian Masters here on Thursday.

Even though Lahiri has done well on the PGA Tour and now on the LIV Tour, a win has eluded him since the 2015 success at the Hero Indian Open.

Lahiri has fond memories of the BNI Indonesian Masters, having won the title in 2014 for his maiden victory away from India. He added the Venetian Macau Open in the same season, before winning the Maybank Malaysian Open and the Asian Tour Order of Merit the following season.

The 36-year-old, who continues to play the LIV Golf League, was the runner-up in the 2022 edition of the event in Indonesia.

While Lahiri won this event in 2014, no Indian has had as much success in Indonesia as Gaganjeet Bhullar, who has won three times in this country.

In fact his first Asian Tour success came in Jakarta, when he won the Indonesia President Invitational in 2009. He won again in 2013 and won the Indonesia Open in 2016.

The other Indians in the field are Rashid Khan, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Veer Ahlawat, Karandeep Kochhar, SSP Chawrasia, Shiv Kapur, S Chikkarangappa, Honey Baisoya and Yashas Chandra.

Lahiri said, "It's always fun to be back here, I really enjoy coming back. I enjoy this golf course. I think it sets up nice for me and I've done well over the years and yeah, it's always fun to come here "Over the years, Indonesia was one of my favourite stops when I was playing on the Asian Tour because there was a massive Indian expat community.

"Royale Jakarta in 2014 was my first international win outside of India and even before that, I had contended here and even since I've come close, on numerous occasions, so obviously, I enjoy playing here and looking forward to going one better than last year."