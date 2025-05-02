Lahiri cards 4-under 68 to be fifth in Liv Korea

Incheon (South Korea), May 2 (PTI) India's Anirban Lahiri shot 4-under 68 to lie tied-fifth after the first day of the LIV Golf Korea here on Friday.

Lahiri, who started from the eighth, carded five birdies and one bogey. The 37-year-old, who is currently 26th on the LIV standings, birdied the ninth, 10th and 14th and dropped a shot on the 16th.

On his back stretch a the Namseoul Jack Nicklaus course, Lahiri birdied the Par-5 third and the Par-3 fifth and parred the rest.

Lahiri's teammate on the Crushers, Bryson DeChambeau and Talor Gooch shot 7-under 65 each to share the lead.

DeChambeau rolled in a 10-foot birdie putt on his final hole to shoot a bogey-free 7-under 65 and join Gooch atop the individual leaderboard.

It's the second consecutive week that DeChambeau has held at least a share of the lead after 18 holes, and the fifth time in his last seven worldwide starts, including the recent Masters, in which he has been in a top-5 position after the opening round.

Gooch, in his second season with Smash GC, posted six birdies during an eight-hole stretch to fuel his round of 65.

His stellar iron play looked very familiar to the form he displayed in 2023 when he won three tournaments and the 2023 LIV Golf Individual Championship while playing with RangeGoats GC.

With Gooch and DeChambeau leading their teams, Smash and Crushers also stand atop the leaderboard.

Smash – captained by Brooks Koepka – shot a cumulative 10 under to lead the Crushers by one shot.

Fourth in the team standings is Stinger GC, captained by Louis Oosthuizen, who is tied for third with Cleeks GC's Richard Bland on the individual leaderboard at 6-under.