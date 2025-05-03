Lahiri drops to Tied-43rd as DeChambeau moves into lead in LIV Korea

Seoul, May 3 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri endured a forgettable outing with a seven-over 79 in the second round to slip to tied 43rd at LIV Golf Korea here on Saturday.

It marked a steep 11-shot decline from his opening round of 68.

Lahiri, who had started the day at four-under and was tied-26th, dropped to four-over at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club.

Starting from the second hole, Lahiri had a very strange up-and-down round. After a bogey on the fourth hole, Lahiri landed three birdies in a row from the sixth to the eighth.

Then came a collapse as he double bogeyed Par-4 ninth and triple bogeyed Par-4 10th. After a par on the 11th, Lahiri suffered another double bogey on the 12th. That meant he had dropped seven shots in a space of four holes. Further bogeys on the 17th and the 18th saw him fall further.

Lahiri’s teammate in the Crushers team, Bryson DeChambeau had another superb round to rise to the top of the leaderboard. DeChambeau, who shot seven-under 65 in the first round to be the joint leader, added a six-under 66 to get to 13-under and occupied the sole lead position.

DeChambeau was four shots ahead of second placed Richard Bland (66-69) at nine-under, while four players, Talor Gooch, the overnight co-leader, Charles Howell III, Dean Burmester and Jason Kokrak were tied for the third place at 8-under each.

Carlos Ortiz and Louis Oosthuizen were tied for seventh place at seven-under.

In the team standings, Smash Golf Club led with 21-under with scores of 10-under and 11-under on the two days. They are led by Brooks Koepka and other members are Gooch, Kokrak and Graeme McDowell.

Torque, Range Goats and Crushers are tied second at 15-under, six behind the leaders.