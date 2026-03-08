Lahiri finishes 24th, Rahm wins in Liv Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Mar 8 (PTI) In a tame finish, Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri returned a card of 69 to end up Tied-24th in Liv Golf Hong Kong, here Saturday.

Lahiri, who carded 66-65 at the Par-70 course on the first two days had 70 and 69 on the last two days for a 10-under total.

Jon Rahm produced a dominant performance of 6-under 64 at Hong Kong Golf Club to win his first individual tournament in 539 days. Dustin Johnson's 4Aces GC won their first team win in 974 days.

Rahm is the league's reigning two-time Individual Champion.

In the individual competition Thomas Detry (64-63-66-67) at 20-under finished second and Thomas Pieters (68-66-61-66) was third a 19-under.

Anthony Kim followed up his electric victory in Adelaide with a tie for 31st in Hong Kong. PTI Corr APS APS