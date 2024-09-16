Lahiri finishes sixth in LIV Chicago

Bolingbrook (USA), Sep 16 (PTI) Anirban Lahiri carded a final round 3-under 67 to secure a tied-sixth finish, while Jon Rahm won his second tournament in three starts to claim the season-long individual championship at the LIV Golf Chicago.

Lahiri had four birdies and a single bogey, giving him rounds of 67-71-67 for a 5-under total.

His team, Crushers, grabbed the team title with other members being Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey and David Howell III.

The 29-year-old Spanish star Rahm shot a bogey-free 4-under 66 at Bolingbrook Golf Club to hold off Torque GC Captain Joaquin Niemann to win both LIV Golf Chicago and the individual title here on Sunday.

Niemann and Fireballs GC Captain Sergio Garcia tied for second, three shots back.

In shooting 11 under, Rahm played bogey-free golf for the last 38 holes and suffered just one bogey all week (in Friday’s opening round) while winning for the second time.

He also won in LIV Golf UK in July and came close to winning in Greenbrier last month, losing in a playoff to Brooks Koepka.

Rahm capped off the season with top-10 finishes in all 12 regular-season events he completed, with the only blemish being a withdrawal due to a foot infection in Houston. PTI COR TAP