Lahiri finishes sixth in Liv Houston Golf Series

Humble (US), Jun 10 (PTI) India's Anirban Lahiri played a solid third and final round to card four-under 68 for a total of 10-under to finish tied sixth at the Liv Houston Golf series here.

This was the second top-10 for Lahiri, who had earlier finished a similar sixth in Jeddah in March.

Starting with a birdie from the third, Lahiri had five birdies, an eagle and three bogeys in his 68. His earlier rounds were 69-69.

In the team competition Cleeks GC led by Martin Kaymer won their first trophy.

The team totalled 33-under to win at Golf Club of Houston by two strokes over Smash GC and Fireballs GC. This was LIV Golf's 30th tournament since its inception.

The Houston individual title went to Torque GC's Carlos Ortiz, who has celebrated four team victories but never an individual win.

Ortiz shot a final-round of five-under 67 to finish at 15-under, one stroke ahead of the Cleeks' Adrian Meronk. Patrick Reed (4Aces GC) was tied for third with David Puig (Fireballs GC) at 13-under.