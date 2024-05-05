Lahiri finishes T-30th in Singapore

Singapore, May 5 (PTI) India's Anirban Lahiri finished Tied-30th in a 54-man field at LIV Golf Singapore here on Sunday.

Lahiri, who had rounds of 70-69 on the first two days, was 4-under for 54 holes.

Brooks Koepka, who defends his PGA Championship title later this month, won the title for his fourth LIV golf success. He shot 66-64-68 to be 15-under for three rounds.

Australian duo of Cameron Smith and veteran Marc Leishman finished tied second at 10 under at the Sentosa Golf Club. PTI COR BS BS