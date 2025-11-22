Lahiri finishes T-42; brilliant Ballester wins at PIF Saudi International

Riyadh, Nov 22 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri had an indifferent final round to finish at tied-42nd as Spaniard Josele Ballester won the PIF Saudi International title in just his 10th start in the professional game here on Saturday.

An accomplished final round six-under-par 65 saw Ballester record a fine three-shot victory over last year's joint runner-up Caleb Surratt of the United States, who shot a 69 at the Riyadh Golf Club.

Lahiri traded three birdies with four bogeys for a round of 1-over in the final round and finished the tournament at an overall score of 8 under 276.

Reflecting on this season this year, Lahiri said, "That is the season over for me, a bit disappointing, some positives, but lots of things to work on, lots of things to take away to come back as sharp and as ready as possible for the new season.

"I will probably go and work on the mental side as well, I am probably getting a bit impatient, where I am expecting more from myself, and being a little hard on myself. So yeah, lots of stuff for me to work on." South African Dean Burmester, who beat Ballester in extra-time at LIV Golf Chicago in August, returned a 71 to claim third, while England's Richard Bland fired a 68 to settle for the fourth place.

American Anthony Kim recorded his best result since returning to the game after a 12-year break. He signed off with a 70 to tie for fifth.

In what was the final event of the season on The International Series, Zimbabwe's Scott Vincent wrapped up The International Series Rankings.

It's the second time he has won the Rankings, having claimed the inaugural edition in 2022, and the result means he will make a popular return to the LIV Golf League next year.

He will be joined on the franchise by Japan's Yosuke Asaji, who held on to second place despite missing the cut this week. Filipino Miguel Tabuena came agonisingly close to dislodging Asaji after finishing in a tie for 11th, following a 69 -- just 25.25 behind points the Japanese golfer, in third place.

Ballester, the winner of the US Amateur last year who joined Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC team mid-way through this season, started the day one behind third-round leaders Surratt and Burmester.

However, by the turn he was one ahead of both players, whom he was paired with, following three birdies and no dropped shots.

He continued in the same vein on the next nine, making three more birdies, the final one on the 16th, to cruise home unchallenged in just his second event on the Asian Tour and The International Series.