Lahiri finishes T-42 in LIV Golf

White Sulphur Springs (USA), Aug 19 (PTI) Brooks Koepka beat Jon Rahm on the first playoff hole in a thrilling finish while India's Anirban Lahiri finished T-42 in the LIV Golf here.

Koepka shot 63 and Rahm 65 as both totalled 19-under and went into a play-off.

After rounds of even par 70 and 1-over 71, Lahiri shot his best of the week at 5-under including three birdies and an eagle on Par-5 12th. He eventually finished T-42nd.

Koepka has now won five of the 31 LIV Golf regular-season tournaments that he has played.

Rahm entered the final round with a two-shot lead, but Koepka caught him after six holes.

From there, the two went back-and-forth while others joined the fray, including 51-year-old Richard Bland, who briefly had the outright lead after an eagle at the 12th hole.

Koepka made three straight birdies on his back nine and led by two shots with three to play. But Rahm caught him with birdies at 16 and 17. They both parred the 157-yard par-3 18th, and then played the hole again in the playoff.

Koepka's tee shot left him with a 25-foot birdie putt while Rahm found the back bunker, leaving him with an awkward lie on the short side. He blasted out to 23 feet past the pin. But after Koepka missed his birdie attempt, Rahm could not save par.