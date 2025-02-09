Lahiri finishes tied 12th as Meronk takes Liv Riyadh title

Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Feb 9 (PTI) India's Anirban Lahiri shot a bogey-free 3-under 69 and finished tied 12th at the opening event of the Liv Golf Series here on Sunday.

Lahiri, starting from third in the shotgun start, birdied the 13th, 15th and the first and parred the rest for a 69. His earlier rounds were 69-67 and he totalled 11-under for the week.

His team Crushers finished fourth.

Cleeks' Adrian Meronk faced some tense moments on the back nine as Jon Rahm made a big charge early in the front nine despite a bogey start. Meronk held on for 71 despite back-to-back bogeys and was 17-under as Rahm (67) ended second at 15-under with three 67s on three days.

It was the 31-year-old Meronk's first individual title since joining LIV Golf.

Rahm's Legion XIII spent the final round mostly in cruise control, their substantial lead never seriously threatened on the team leaderboard. They totalled 50-under as scores of all players are counted for all three days. Rippers were second at 39-under and tied with RangeGoats.