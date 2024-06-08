Lahiri fires 69, lies T-15 in Liv Golf Houston

Humble (Texas), Jun 8 (PTI) Anirban Lahiri had a sluggish start with a bunch of pars before finding the momentum and lifting himself to 3-under for the first round of the Liv Golf Houston. He was Tied-15 alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm.

Lahiri, starting from the 13th, had six pars and then found birdies five times in the next seven holes and ended with a 69 in the USD20m event.

Caleb Surratt, 20, started with a bogey-free 7-under 65 to share the first-round lead with Martin Kaymer, the captain of his team, Cleeks GC, and fellow team member Adrian Meronk.

The Cleeks also led the team event at 17-under to grab a three-shot advantage over Torque GC in the team competition.

The trio of individual leaders are one shot ahead of Kevin Na and Carlos Ortiz and seven players are two shots back, including Individual points leader Joaquin Niemann and Patrick Reed.

As many as 41 of the 54 players in the field broke par and included nine bogey-free rounds.