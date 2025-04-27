Lahiri is 19th as DeChambeau leads in Liv Mexico

Mexico City, Apr 27 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri was hit by a triple bogey as he carded an even par 71 in the second round of the LIV Golf Mexico City to be placed Tied-19th.

Lahiri had six birdies, three bogeys and a triple on Par-5 12th.

Crushers GC Captain Bryson DeChambeau (63-66), thanks a birdie at the par-3 18th, grabbed a one-shot lead over Cameron Smith (64-66).

Both shot matching 5-under 66s while playing together during the second round, a precursor to a dramatic and entertaining finish at Club de Golf Chapultepec.

Joaquin Niemann, the current season-long points leader, is three shots off the lead and is tied for the low round of the day with a 7-under 64.

DeChambeau (13 under) and Smith (12 under) left no doubt how impressed they are with each other’s biggest strengths inside the ropes.

DeChambeau and Smith are each seeking their first LIV Golf individual titles since 2023 when they combined to win four consecutive events near the end of the season. Since then, DeChambeau has made 19 LIV Golf regular-season starts without a win; Smith's drought is at 20.

In the team format, Rippers led by Smith are ahead of DeChambeau's team, Crushers. Torque, which has Niemann, is third.