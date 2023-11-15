Lahiri looks to end title drought in Indonesia Masters golf

Jakarta, Nov 15 (PTI) India's Anirban Lahiri will look to end his long title drought when he returns to the BNI Indonesian Masters golf tournament starting here on Thursday.

Even though Lahiri has done well on the PGA Tour and now on the LIV Tour, a win has eluded him since the 2015 success at the Hero Indian Open.

Lahiri won in Indonesia in 2014 for his maiden victory away from India. He added the Venetian Macau Open in the same season, before winning the Maybank Malaysian Open and the Asian Tour Order of Merit the following season.

The 36-year-old, who continues to play the LIV Golf League, finished runners-up in the 2022 edition in Indonesia.

"It's always fun to be back here, I really enjoy coming back. I enjoy this golf course. I think it sets up nice for me and I've done well over the years and yeah, it's always fun to come here," said Lahiri.

"Over the years, Indonesia was one of my favourite stops when I was playing on the Asian Tour because there was a massive Indian expat community.

"Royale Jakarta in 2014 was my first international win outside of India and even before that, I had contended here and ever since I've come close on numerous occasions, so obviously, I enjoy playing here and looking forward to going one better than last year," he added.

While Lahiri won this event in 2014, no Indian has had as much success in Indonesia as Gaganjeet Bhullar, who has won three times in this country. In fact, Bhullar's first Asian Tour success came in Jakarta, when he won the Indonesia President Invitational in 2009 and again bagged the title in 2013 and clinched the Indonesia Open in 2016.

The other Indians in the field are Rashid Khan, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Veer Ahlawat, Karandeep Kochhar, SSP Chawrasia, Shiv Kapur, S Chikkarangappa, Honey Baisoya and Yashas Chandra.