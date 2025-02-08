Lahiri lying 11th in Liv Golf in Riyadh

Riyadh, Feb 8 (PTI) Anirban Lahiri fired a bogey free round of 5-under 67 and moved up to tied-11th after the second day at the Liv Golf Riyadh being played under the lights.

Lahiri shot 3-under 69 on the first day and is now 8-under but eight shots behind the leader Adrian Meronk (62-66) at 18-under.

Cleeks GC’s Adrian Meronk backed up his opening 10-under 62 with a 6-under 66 to grab a two-shot lead over Torque GC’s Sebastián Muñoz. Ripper GC’s Lucas Herbert is in solo third at 12 under after his 64 on Friday, the low round of the day.

Tyrrell Hatton (66-67)and Jon Rahm (67-67) led Legion XIII to the lead in the Team standings and they are far ahead at 42-under with Torque led by Joaquin Niemann lying second. Legion XIII extended its team lead to a commanding 11 strokes after two rounds.

As per LIV Golf’s new scoring format which made its debut this week, all four scores count in every round in the team competition. PTI CORR KHS KHS