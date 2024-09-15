Lahiri slips to tied 12 at LIV Golf Individual Championship

Chicago, Sep 15 (PTI) India’s Anirban Lahiri went 1-over 71 in the second round and slipped to tied 12th in the 2024 LIV Golf Individual Championship here.

Lahiri carded two birdies but he also had three bogeys on the second day, and now he has a total of 2-under for 36 holes.

Lahiri began the tournament with a fine 3-under 67 that placed him inside the top-5.

He had four birdies against one bogey in the opening round.

Jon Rahm entered this week’s regular-season finale with a slim points margin over Joaquin Niemann.

The Legion XIII captain increased that advantage with a brilliant bogey-free 6-under 64 that now has him in position to claim two trophies after Sunday’s final round at Bolingbrook Golf Club.

Rahm is at 7 under and owns a one-shot lead over Fireballs GC Captain Sergio Garcia on the leaderboard and a three-shot lead over Niemann, the Torque GC captain.

Rahm can still become Individual Champion even if he doesn’t win the tournament.

Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC, winners last year in Chicago, have already clinched one of the three available seeds along with Rahm’s Legion XIII.

The Crushers entered the final round tied for the tournament lead with Cleeks GC at 10 under and would clinch the No. 1 overall seed with a victory.

Niemann’s one-shot advantage entering the day was erased in their first eight holes. Playing in the same group for the second consecutive day, Rahm was 3 under while Niemann was 2 over.

At one point late in the round, Rahm was five strokes ahead of Niemann.

But Niemann fought back down the stretch with birdies in three of the final four holes to shoot a 2-under 68 and stay within striking distance.

Hatton was on the verge of falling out of contention, opening with a 3-over 73 and then playing the first 11 holes on Saturday at even par.

But then he found his game, playing the last seven holes in 5 under – a stretch that included a hole-in-one at the island green sixth hole.

First-round leader Brooks Koepka followed his opening bogey-free 8-under 62 with a 73 that included five bogeys in his first 12 holes.

But he made two late birdies and finished at 5-under and solo third. Team Cleeks are in the lead tied with Crushers. PTI Corr UNG 7/21/2024