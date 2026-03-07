Lahiri slips to tied-17th in Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Mar 7 (PTI) India's Anirban Lahiri carded just one birdie and one bogey in a modest even-par third round that saw him fall outside the Top-10 at Liv Golf Hong Kong on Saturday.

With cards of 66-65-70, he is 9-under and Tied-17th.

For the third time in three starts this season, Jon Rahm entered the final round in a strong position to earn his first individual LIV Golf victory since 2024. He carded a 5-under 65 to climb into a three-way tie for the lead at 17 under.

For Rahm to claim a win at Greater China's oldest championship course, he'll need to outduel the very man he helped make his way to Hong Kong Golf Club -- 4Aces GC’s Thomas Detry. The Belgian, despite arriving late after being stranded in Dubai, has shown no signs of rust, shooting a 4-under 66 to also join the final group of co-leaders.

Rahm helped to organise a private charter from the Middle East for seven LIV Golf players, who were stranded after closure of Dubai airport due to the ongoing conflict.

Rahm and Detry were not alone at the top, as Smash GC’s Harold Varner III fired a 7-under 63 to vault himself into a share of the lead.

The 36-hole co-leader, Carlos Ortiz, had an up-and-down day. The veteran made the turn at even par after bogeys on holes eight and nine before rebounding nicely with four birdies in his first five holes on the back nine to briefly climb back to 17 under before missing short par putts on holes 16 and 18 to fall two adrift of the lead.