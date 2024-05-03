Lahiri starts with 70, lies 29th in Liv Singapore

Singapore, May 3 (PTI) Anirban Lahiri had a disappointing start with 1-under 70 in the opening round of the LIV Golf Singapore. The only Indian on the LIV League had five birdies against four bogeys.

Lahiri was way behind in T-29th place as Sebastian Munoz produced his best round of the 2024 season to take the first-round lead.

Munoz's 6-under 65 at Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong course put him one shot ahead of six players -- Brooks Koepka, Martin Kaymer, Kevin Na, Thomas Pieters, Cameron Tringale and Abraham Ancer.

Another eight players are two shots behind, including Joaquin Niemann, the current Individual points leader.

Top gun Jon Rahm (69) was T-22, while Cameron Smith (71) was T-35 and Phil Mickelson (72) was T-41.

In the team standings, Fireballs and Smash share the lead at 11-under, with three teams just one shot back -– Cleeks, Range Goats and Stinger GC.