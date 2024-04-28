Lahiri T-14 in Liv Golf Adelaide

Adelaide, Apr 28 (PTI) Anirban Lahiri shot 5-under 67 and finished T-14 in the Liv Golf Adelaide as Brendan Steele won the individual title with a gritty 4-under 68 to finish at 18 under. He was one stroke better than Louis Oosthuizen.

Lahiri, who shot 65-71 in the first two rounds, ended at 13-under. In his final round of 67, he had six birdies and one bogey.

Hometown team Ripper GC, captained by Cameron Smith, beat the all-South African Stinger GC on the second playoff hole to capture a victory at The Grange Golf Course. The team comprised Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones and Lucas Herbert.

Steele entered the final round with a one-stroke lead and produced a string of five consecutive birdies to give himself enough cushion against the hard-charging Oosthuizen, who shot a 7-under 65.