Lahiri T-22 after round one in Macau

Macau, Mar 20 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri opened with a 3-under 67 in the International Series Macau to be T-22 after the opening day.

Lahiri, who has not won a title since 2015, had six birdies against three bogeys in his round.

Lahiri also had a hat-trick of gains between the 14th and the 16th. Patrick Reed shot a majestic seven-under-par 63 to take the first-round lead. Shiv Kapur, SSP Chawrasia and Yuvraj Sandhu shot 1-under each to be T-51 while Jeev Milkha Singh (70) and Gaganjeet Bhullar (70) were T-75. PTI COR BS BS