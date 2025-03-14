Lahiri tied 25th as Johnson leads in Liv Singapore

Singapore, Mar 14 (PTI) India's Anirban Lahiri was placed tied 25th after shooting 1-under 70 as American Dustin Johnson roared back to form with a bogey-free 63 to lead LIV Golf Singapore by three shots at the Sentosa Golf Club on Friday.

Johnson's 8-under round equals his best single-round LIV Golf performance.

His team, 4Aces, seeking their first win since 2023, lead the team competition by two strokes over Torque GC.

Lahiri had four birdies against three bogeys.

While shooting 63 at Sentosa's Serapong course, Johnson hit 16 greens, tying for best in the field, and missed just three fairways. Johnson will enter the weekend seeking his fourth league individual title.

He's won once in each of LIV Golf's first three seasons and can become the first player to win in all four seasons.

His closest pursuer is Torque's Sebastián Muñoz, who continues to push for his first LIV Golf title. Muñoz shot a 5-under 66 to take solo second.

Eight players are tied for third after shooting 4-under 67, including five team captains – Jon Rahm (Legion XIII), Brooks Koepka (Smash GC), Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC), Louis Oosthuizen (Stinger GC) and Cameron Smith (Ripper GC).