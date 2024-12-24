Lakdawala triumphs in Young Rider showjumping at Jr National Equestrian C'ship

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Chennai's Ali Hatim Lakdawala, riding Leonardo Van Holli, clocked an impressive 33.31 seconds to clinch the Young Rider Showjumping champion title at the Junior National Equestrian Championship here.

Siddhant Jaiswal, Jaiveer Verma, and Geethika Tikkisetty secured the first place with a cumulative score of 178.22 in the the Young Rider (age group 18-21) team dressage event at the Army Polo & Riding Club.

Lakdawala edged past AEF Cup CSIY-B silver medallist E Surya Aditya, astride Calimero, (37.22 seconds), while AEF Cup CSIJ-B silver medallist Geethika Tikkisetty, riding Brogonenn Saint Paer, secured third place with a time of 40.93 seconds in the show jumping category.

In the Children I (age group 12-14) team dressage event, the quartet of Inaara Mehta Luthria, Ananya Sajit Haridas, Subh Chowdhari and Pranav Deepak emerged victorious with 226.18 points.

Divyaraj Singh Rathore, Jaiwant Nawle, Aradhy Singh Chouhan and Sresh Raju Mantena (210.24 points) secured the silver medal, while Puneet Jhakhar, Swara Tihrani, Zara Swittens and Agastya Sharma (206.26 points) finished third.

The tent pegging event had Dhoni Om Chand, riding Mrignani, take first place in the lance category with 51.5 points, winning the tie-breaker against Mohammad Alhamad Chishty astride Rani. Sahil (Candy) finished third with 47.5 points.