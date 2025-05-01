Lakra, Uttam two new faces in 40-member core group of Indian men's hockey team

Bengaluru, May 1 (PTI) Two new players in defender Pratap Lakra from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh's Uttam Singh were on Thursday added to already existing 38-member core group for the ongoing senior men's National Coaching Camp, at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre here.

The camp, which began on April 25, initially featured 54 probables. After a week of assessment, the squad has now been streamlined to 40 players based on recent performances and current form.

While 38 athletes from the previous core group have maintained their positions, these two new players have earned their call-ups owing to standout performances in the 15th senior men's National Championship and during the early days of the camp.

The goalkeeping unit remains unchanged with Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Pawan, and Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar continuing to guard the post.

In the defensive line, 10 players retained their places which includes Amit Rohidas, Varun Kumar, Jugraj Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Amandeep Lakra, Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, and Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, while Lakra has been added to the group as the fresh face.

The midfield boasts of Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Sumit, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Poovanna Chandura Boby, Rajinder Singh, Vishnu Kant Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, and Shamsher Singh retaining their places.

The forward line comprises Gurjant Singh, Abhishek, Shilanand Lakra, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Boby Singh Dhami, Selvam Karthi, Sunil Jojo, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Sudeep Chirmako, Angad Bir Singh and Uttam Singh.

Indian men's hockey team chief coach Craig Fulton said in a statement issued by Hockey India, "The decision to trim the group to 40 was not easy, but it reflects the high standards we're aiming for. The players have shown tremendous effort and focus. Those selected have proven themselves not only in national championships but also through their attitude in training." "This group gives us depth across all departments, and I'm particularly pleased with how the young players are stepping up and challenging the more experienced names. It's a good sign ahead of our preparation phase for major upcoming tournaments," he added.