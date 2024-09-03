Lakshay Sheoran wins trap gold

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Asian Games silver-medallist marksman Lakshay Sheoran fought off a strong challenge to emerge winner in the Manav Rachna Open Trap Shooting Championship in Faridabad.

The 25-year-old, silver-medallist at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, shot 46/50 in the final to beat back the challenge of Ahvar Rizvi (45/50), who came second, and Bakhtiyar Malik (35/40).

Lakshay got a prize money of Rs 50,000, while Rizvi and Malik got Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively.

A total of 36 shooters from across India competed in the championship.

In the qualification round, Lakshay had finished second with a score of 71/75.

The six shooters who made it to the finals were Aryavansh Tyagi (73), Lakshay (71), Malik (71), Jaswinder (68), Rizvi (69) and Mohit Parashar (68).