Lakshmiprabha stuns sixth-seed Soha in ITF Women's World Tour

Mysuru, Oct 9 (PTI) Qualifier Lakshmiprabha Arunkumar of Tamil Nadu stunned sixth-seeded local girl Soha Sadiq in the first round of the ITF Women’s World Tour event here on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old, who was handpicked by the TN Tennis Association into their ‘Next Level’ programme, outplayed seasoned Soha 6-2, 6-2 to set up a second-round meeting with compatriot Yashaswini Panwar.

Coming into this event on the back of a doubles triumph at the Nationals last week, Soha struggled with her serve and committed far too many errors to play straight into Lakshmiprabha’s hands.

The Chennai girl capitalised on the chances to seal her first win in three attempts at the senior level.

However, fourth seed Riya Bhatia sailed smoothly into second round, beating Karnataka’s Kashvi Sunil 6-3, 7-5.

Results (Round 1, Indians unless mentioned): Singles: Pooja Ingale beat Abhaya Vemuri 6-4, 6-3; Tanisha Kashyap beat Sejal Gopal Bhutada 6-4, 6-1; Yashaswini Panwar beat Apurva Vemuri 7-5, 6-2; Lakshmiprabha Arunkumar beat 6-Soha Sadiq 6-2, 6-2; Kaili Demi Teso (Japan) beat Saumya Vig 6-1, 6-1; Polina Kaibekova (Russia) beat Kashish Bhatia 6-0, 2-6, 7-5; 4-Riya Bhatia beat Kashvi Sunil 6-3, 7-5; Harshini N Nagaraj beat Aditi Rawat 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

Doubles: Smriti Bhasin/ Elena Jamshidi (Denmark) beat Sonal Patil/ Prisha Vyas (USA) 6-4, 6-4; Diva Bhatia/ Sai Samhitha beat Naomi Hagi (Hong Kong)/ Kaili Demi Teso (Japan) 4-6, 6-3, 10-4; 2-Humera Baharmus/ Pooja Ingale beat Yashaswini Panwar/ Vanshita Pathania 7-6 (10-8), 6-4.