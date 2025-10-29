Sports

Lakshya enters second round of Hylo Open, Srikanth bows out

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Saarbrucken (Germany), Oct 29 (PTI) Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen stunned fifth seed Christo Popov of France in straight games to enter the men's singles pre-quarterfinals at the USD 475,000 Hylo Open Super 500 tournament here on Wednesday.

Lakshya, a 2021 World Championships bronze medallist who reached the finals at Hong Kong Open, defeated higher ranked Popov 21-16 22-20 in the opening round.

Lakshya will next face compatriot S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian, who defeated Malaysia's Jun Hao Leong 21-14 18-21 21-16 in another opening round match.

However, it was curtains for Kidambi Srikanth, who lost 19-21 11-21 to compatriot Kiran George in the men's singles.

George will next face eight seed Toma Junior Popov of France, who beat Harry Huang of England 21-17 19-21 21-19.

There were some encouraging results from women's singles as well with unseeded Shriyanshi Valishetty outsmarting third seed Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt of Denmark 21-19 21-12 in just 33 minutes.

Young Rakshitha Santhosh Ramraj also progressed to the round of 16 with 21-14 21-16 win over Clara Azurmendi of Spain.

Valishetty and Ramraj will meet each other in the second round in an all-Indian contest.

However, it was the end of the road for Anmol Kharb as she fought valiantly before losing 24-26 21-23 against eight seed Julie Dawall Jakobsen of Denmark in another women's singles opening round match. PTI SSC SSC PDS PDS