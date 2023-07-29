Advertisment
#Sports

Lakshya Sen loses to Jonatan Christie in Japan Open Super 750 semifinals

NewsDrum Desk
29 Jul 2023 1 Minutes read
Lakshya Sen (File Photo)

Tokyo: Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen fought hard before going down in three games against fifth seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the semifinals of the Japan Open Super 750 badminton tournament here on Saturday.

A 2021 world championship bronze medallist, world number 13 Lakshya lost 15-21 21-13 16-21 to world No.9 Christie in a thrilling men's singles semifinal that lasted one hour and six minutes.

With the exit of 21-year-old from Almora, India's challenge ended at the Japan Open.

Lakshya had won the Canada Open Super 500 earlier this month.

#Lakshya Sen #Canada Open Super 500 #Japan Open Super 750 #India vs Indonesia #Jonatan Christie #Badminton
