Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag enter Denmark Open quarterfinals

Odense (Denmark), Oct 16 (PTI) Ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen stunned world number two and local favourite Anders Antonsen in straight games to enter the quarterfinals of the Denmark Open Super 750 badminton tournament here on Thursday.

The world number 21 Sen beat the second seed Dane 21-13 21-14 in the second round match that lasted 53 minutes.

In the quarterfinals, Sen will meet the winner of the second round match between Weng Hong Yang of China and Alex Lanier of France.

Sen had beaten Nhat Nguyen of Ireland in the opening round on Wednesday.

The star Indian doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also advanced to the quarterfinals with a 21-19 21-17 win over the Chinese Taipei pair of Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan in the second round match that lasted 41 minutes.

Seeded sixth in the tournament, Satwik-Chirag duo had beaten Scotland's Christopher Grimley and Matthew Grimley in the first round on Wednesday.