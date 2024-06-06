Lakshya Sen enters quarterfinals at Indonesia Open

Jakarta, Jun 6 (PTI) Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen stormed into the men’s singles quarterfinals of the Indonesian Open Super 1000 tournament with a comfortable victory over Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto.

Sen hardly batted an eyelid while securing a 21-9, 21-15 win over Nishimoto in his pre-quarterfinal match.

However, it was curtains for Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand in the women’s doubles.

The Indian pair went down to Japan’s Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara 21-19, 19-21, 19-21 after an intense Round of 16 match.

Later, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa will lock horns with South Korea’s Ha Na Baek and So-Hee Lee.

The Indian mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy will face China’s Siwei Zheng and Yaqiong Huang.

In the men’s singles Priyansh Rajawat will take on Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand, the reigning world champion and the gold medallist in last year's World Championships. PTI UNG TAP