Lakshya Sen moves into quarterfinals of Indonesian Open

Jakarta, Jun 6 (PTI) Star shuttler Lakshya Sen was the lone bright spot on a grim day for Indian badminton players, entering the men's singles quarterfinals of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 tournament with a win over Japan's Kenta Nishimoto here on Thursday.

Sen hardly batted an eyelid while securing a 21-9, 21-15 win over Nishimoto in his pre-quarterfinal match.

However, it was curtains for Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand in the women's doubles.

The Indian pair went down to Japan's Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara 21-19, 19-21, 19-21 after an intense Round-of-16 match.

Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa also exited the tournament, bringing an end to India's campaign in the women's doubles.

Tanisha and Ashwini were beaten by South Korea's Ha Na Baek and So-Hee Lee 21-13, 19-21, 21-13.

Later in the day, the Indian mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy were ousted by China's Siwei Zheng and Yaqiong Huang 21-9, 21-11 in a lop-sided contest.

In the men's singles, Priyansh Rajawat fought well against Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand, the reigning world champion and the gold medallist in last year's World Championships.

Rajawat eventually lost 10-21, 17-21.

After a meek first game, the Indian punched above his weight in the second game, tailing his superior opponent closely till 17-15.

But the Thai man captured the remaining four points without much fuss to win the match. PTI UNG BS BS