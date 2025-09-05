Lakshya Sen signs with Cornerstone Sport

Mumbai, Sep 5 (PTI) Commonwealth Games gold medallist and Olympian Lakshya Sen has joined Cornerstone Sport’s athlete roster, the talent management firm announced on Friday.

Sen, who became the first Indian men’s singles shuttler to reach the Olympic semi-finals at Paris 2024, is currently the country’s highest-ranked player on the BWF circuit.

The 23-year-old has also won a World Championships bronze and a string of titles on the international tour.

“Every athlete dreams of reaching the very top, and I see this partnership as a crucial part of that journey. With Cornerstone by my side, I am confident of moving closer to my goals,” Sen said in a release.

Cornerstone also manages athletes such as Sania Mirza, PV Sindhu, Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh.