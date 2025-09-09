Lalchand Rajput: The journeyman globe-trotting coach who thrives on challenges

Dubai, Sep 9 (PTI) For Lalchand Rajput, coaching underdog teams is a challenge that he has always enjoyed. The true-blue Mumbaikar tries to instill a fearless mentality with his 'Khadoos' (stodgy in Mumbai cricketing lingo) mindset in any team he coaches -- be it Zimbabwe few years back or UAE, who would play in the Asia Cup against star-studded India on Wednesday.

Coaching international team is fraught with challenges. Smaller the team, bigger is the challenge, better Rajput thrives in it.

"I think the main thing is I come from Mumbai so that Khadoos attitude has to be there and you cannot ever give up at any given moment," Rajput told PTI Videos on the sidelines of UAE's practice session on Tuesday.

"That is the thing which I want to instill and the main thing is that you got to believe in yourself that we can do it. So, that is the main thing because in T20 you can beat any team.

"So, have that positive attitude that we will fight till the last ball is bowled, till the last run is scored, till the last wicket is taken," is his advice to the UAE team ahead of their opening game.

Having been the Cricket Manager of the 2007 T20 World-Cup winning Indian team, the 63-year-old, has no regrets about not being given a longer rope by the BCCI when it came to coaching the national team. Rajput has been an India A coach too. "See, it's a journey for me because I like challenges. And getting to these smaller teams and making them grow, that makes me very happy," "Afghanistan, nobody knew what team it was. And when I was there, they got the Test status," Rajput said.

"Then I went to Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe never qualified for the 2022 World Cup, we qualified there. And after that, now this is another challenge for me with UAE. Because they had not qualified for the Asia Cup for some time." Rajput has set sights on helping the Western Asian team punching their tickets to the T20 World Cup next year slated to be held across India and Sri Lanka.

"My main aim is to make them qualify for the T20 World Cup which is in India next year. So, we are getting it there. And as I said, I like challenges and I love to take challenges and work hard with these teams." By his admission, even as his team is filled with Indian and Pakistani expats, it has never affected the camaraderie in the side even though there remains a challenge.

"Yes, it's a challenge. But I feel there is very good camaraderie too. The dressing room atmosphere is very good. And we don't feel that we are from different countries. We just feel that we are one team and as a UAE team." "And that's the main thing which, as a coach, you have to instill in them. That this is a team, not by different countries, but as a team, one unit. And I think we are doing it well," he observed.

While he conceded that the Men in Blue are bereft of any weaknesses, the home side will give the star-studded side a run for its money on Wednesday.

"I think there is no weakness in them (Indian team) to be honest because they are the world champions and you know that India has ticked all the boxes. Their batting line-up is very strong, they have got the best bowling attack as well, the spinners are there." He has urged his side not to be unnerved by the big names like Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill and advised them to be fearless against spearhead pacer Jasprit Bumrah. "Planning definitely will be there for him (SKY) because I have seen him from his younger days but as you know Surya is a 360 degree player," he added. "So, on his day, he can undo any bowling I would say. So, planning will be there, the main thing is how we execute it. That's important and I think the players are also keen, looking forward to it and hopefully we try and execute whatever we plan." "Bumrah is one of the world's best bowlers. He is the number one bowler in all formats of the game. And we have seen that the best players struggle with him, you know. So, I think our players are also looking forward to it. The only thing is I said that make sure that be brave enough, you know. At the most, what will happen, you know. But be brave enough to face it," he signed off. PTI AS KHS KHS