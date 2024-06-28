Lallianzuala Chhangte extends contract with Mumbai City FC till end of 2026-27 season

Mumbai, Jun 28 (PTI) Indian footballer Lallianzuala Chhangte on Friday extended his contract with Mumbai City FC which will keep the 27-year-old at the club till the end of the 2026-27 season.

The announcement was made by the club in a release with Chhangte being described as "one of the most decorated players" and an "integral" part of the team since joining in January 2022.

In the previous season, the left-footed winger Chhangte scored 10 goals and provided six assists and became the first Indian player in the Indian Super League to have achieved more than 15 goal contributions in consecutive seasons.

Apart from winning the ISL League Winners’ Shield in 2022-23, he scored crucial goals in the semifinal of the ISL in 2023-24 and also helped Mumbai city FC lift the trophy.

Chhangte won the Golden Ball in ISL’s 2022-23 season and also grabbed the Golden Boot award in the Durand Cup 2022.

The 27-year-old also holds the longest goal-scoring streak of eight games in the ISL with former India skipper Sunil Chhetri being the first.

"I had no doubts in my mind about extending my stay with Mumbai City FC for the upcoming seasons. The fans are immense, and so is the family at the club,” he said.

Chhangte added, “There are many more stories to tell over the next few years, and I hope to be the best version of myself every day for my Mumbai City FC family.” Also known as the ‘Mizo Flash’, Chhangte was a part of MCFC’s AFC Champions League campaign in 2022 with the club becoming the first ever from India to win matches and finish second.

"What Chhangte is capable of on the field is well-documented, and I am very glad he is staying. I hope that he not only continues to be the force that he is but also goes on to achieve greater glory for himself and the club,” said MCFC head coach Petr Kratky. PTI DDV ATK ATK