Lalrinzuala rescues NorthEast United FC in pulsating 1-1 draw against Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru, Feb 22 (PTI) Bengaluru FC were held to a 1-1 draw by NorthEast United FC in their Indian Super League match here on Sunday.

The Blues took a first-half lead through Braian Sanchez in the 18th minute, but the Highlanders responded after the break through Lalrinzuala in the 68th minute.

NorthEast United head coach Juan Pedro Benali made one change, bringing in Robin Yadav in defence for Redeem Tlang as they lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Bengaluru FC head coach Renedy Singh also made a defensive change, introducing Takhellambam Bungson Singh for Rahul Bheke.

The match began at a fast pace.

NorthEast United’s Parthib Gogoi tested Gurpreet Singh Sandhu inside the opening minute, and Jithin Madathil Subran followed with a blocked effort. Andy Rodríguez then delivered a teasing corner that Míchel Zabaco headed against the woodwork.

Despite NorthEast United’s early pressure, it was Bengaluru who struck first. Ashique Kuruniyan released Braian on the left. The Argentine cut inside and drilled a right-footed shot into the bottom corner from outside the box.

NorthEast United continued to press. Jithin forced a sharp save from Gurpreet, while Jairo Samperio and Macarton Nickson saw efforts blocked. Just before the interval, Andy’s free-kick delivery struck the woodwork again following a deflection, with Robin unable to apply the finishing touch.

The Highlanders resumed strongly after the break. Zabaco headed wide, and Gurpreet produced a fine diving save at the hour mark to deny Asheer Akhtar. Moments later, he stood tall again to keep out Jairo’s effort.

Benali introduced Lalrinzuala in the 64th minute, and the substitute made an immediate impact. In the 68th minute, he controlled a long ball from Asheer inside the area and lifted a right-footed finish over Gurpreet into the top corner to level the score at 1-1.

Both sides pushed for a winner. Sunil Chhetri fired wide, while Ashique and Nikhil Poojary went close from set-pieces. Jithin tested Gurpreet again late on.

At the other end, Ryan Williams struck the bar in the 87th minute, and Lalremtluanga Fanai’s rebound was blocked.

Neither side could find the decisive goal as the contest ended level in an entertaining encounter at the Kanteerava Stadium. PTI PDS PDS APS APS