Lancaster and Pariat secure wins; double podium for Ruhaan Alva

Chennai, Aug 24 (PTI) Veteran driver Jon Lancaster of England and 17-year-old Jaden Rahaman Pariat from Shillong emerged on top in the Indian Racing League and Formula 4 Indian Championship races, respectively, in the first round of the Indian Racing Festival here on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Ruhaan Alva from Bengaluru, competing for Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, secured a podium finish in both races.

The Hyderabad Blackbirds team had a bad day, with Hugh Barter retiring despite being on course for an easy win in the F4 Indian Championship race with Pariat (Bangalore Speedsters) securing the top spot.

Another Hyderabad Blackbirds driver, Neel Jani of Switzerland, gave up just minutes away from success, gifting it to Lancaster (Chennai Turbo Riders).

The 39-year-old Lancaster won a dramatic IRL race-1 for A Drivers, while Alva slipped to fifth after going off the track midway through the race, allowing the English driver to move to the top ahead of Jani. However, Lancaster ran wide, exiting at turn two, while Jani moved to the front.

In another twist, with three minutes and a lap to go, Jani retired and Lancaster regained the lead with Alvaro Parente (Speed Demons Delhi) of Portugal in second place ahead of a fast-finishing Alva, who eventually climbed to third. The order remained unchanged to the finish.

"That is racing for you. I took my chances," said Lancaster. Alva won bonus points for the fastest lap of the race and pole position.

In the Formula 4 Indian race, Pariat set the foundation for his campaign in the opening lap, slipping past Alva into P3 behind the Hyderabad Blackbirds team-mates Baxter and Aqil Alibhai (South Africa).

Barter, despite a strangely tilted rear wing, opened a massive lead and maintained it past the 25th minute before retiring on the final lap.

The Indian Racing Festival, to be held over five rounds, includes the historic night street race in the heart of Chennai next weekend.

Results (Provisional): IRL Race-1 (Driver A – 25mins+1 lap): 1. Jon Lancaster (UK, Chennai Turbo Riders) (27mins, 15.812 secs); 2. Alvaro Parente (Portugal, Speed Demons Delhi) (27:16.327); 3. Ruhaan Alva (India, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers) (27:16.972).

Formula 4 Indian (Race-1, 25mins+1 lap): 1. Jaden Rahman Pariat (India, Bangalore Speedsters) (27:14.967); 2. Aqil Alibhai (South Africa, Black Birds Hyderabad) (27:19.427); 3. Ruhaan Alva (India, Shirahi Rarh Bengal Tigers) (27:19.922). PTI AYG SS