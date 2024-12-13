Lanka T10 team owner Indian national arrested on match-fixing charges: Report

Colombo, Dec 13 (PTI) Prem Thakkur, the Indian owner of Lanka T10 Super League team Galle Marvels, has been arrested by police here on match-fixing charges, according to a report.

Thakkur was arrested on Thursday, a day after the tournament began, and was produced before a local court, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The report said that Thakkur, an Indian national, had been arrested by the Sri Lanka Sports Police Unit under the 2019 Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports Act. He was arrested at a hotel in Kandy, where the Lanka T10 tournament is underway.

"It is understood that a foreign player had flagged a fixing approach made by Thakkur. Like in the LPL earlier this year, a representative of the ICC anti-corruption unit is also in Sri Lanka to oversee the tournament at the request of Sri Lanka Cricket," the report said.

It said the Lanka T10 tournament director Samantha Dodanwela confirmed that the tournament "will go ahead as scheduled".

This is the second franchise tournament in Sri Lanka this year in which a team owner has been arrested under the country's sports anti-corruption ordinance. LPL (Lanka Premier League) franchise Dambulla Thunders' co-owner Tamim Rahman was arrested in May on allegations of match-fixing. PTI PDS PDS ATK ATK