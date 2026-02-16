Largest field all set for 4th leg of WPG Tour at Poona Club Golf Course

Pune, Feb 16 (PTI) The largest field in the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour will gather this week for the fourth leg of the Tour at Poona Club Golf Course here.

Despite a couple of late withdrawals, the field will be just one shot of 50 and includes 43 professionals and six amateurs.

The prize money is a whopping Rs 17 lakh and will go a long way in determining the early standings of the Hero Order of Merit.

Last week's winner Tvesa Malik, who edged out Anvitha Narender in the play-off, will lead the field and other top contenders include Vani Kapoor, Amandeep Drall, Sneha Singh and Ridhima Dilawari.

The marquee group on the first day would be Tvesa, Ridhima and Vani Kapoor and that will set the tenor for the week.

The Poona Club Golf Course, which is one of the popular courses in India, has been a regular on the HPWGT schedule. This is the second week in a row that that Tour plays in Pune.

The top three on the Order of Merit after the first three events on the Tour are Ridhima Dilawari, Vani Kapoor and Jasmine Shekar.