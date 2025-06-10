Last season joint winners Malda and Murshidabad to kick off 2nd Bengal Pro T20 League on Wednesday

Kolkata, Jun 10 (PTI) Reigning joint champions Sobisco Smashers Malda and Murshidabad Kings will kickstart the second season of the Bengal Pro T20 League at the Eden Gardens here on Wednesday.

The Smashers boast a strong line-up comprising India pacer Mukesh Kumar along with Wittick Chatterjee, while the Kings will count on Sudip Kumar Gharami and youngster Ankit Chatterjee to deliver.

The opening ceremony will feature a performance by Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan.

The women's competition begins Thursday at JU, 2nd Campus, Salt Lake, with Murshidabad Kueens taking on Harbour Diamonds in the morning match, followed by defending champions Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers' clash against Servotec Siliguri Strikers in the afternoon.

The men's league phase will continue with double-headers till June 24, with the semifinals scheduled for June 26 and the final on June 28 -- all at Eden Gardens.

The Decision Review System (DRS) will be implemented throughout the men’s tournament and the women’s final.

The women’s league matches will run through June 25, with semifinals on June 27 at Salt Lake and the final at Eden Gardens on June 28. PTI TAP APA APA