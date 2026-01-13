Late blitz lifts Gujarat to 192/5 vs Mumbai Indians

Navi Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) Gujarat Giants produced a late flourish through Georgia Wareham and Bharti Fulmali to post 192 for five against Mumbai Indians in their Women’s Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Wareham remained unbeaten on 43 off 33 balls, striking four fours and a six, while Fulmali made the most of a tactical promotion after Ayushi Soni was retired out, blasting 36 off just 15 deliveries with three sixes and as many fours.

Fulmali’s late assault, which included two sixes and a four off Amanjot Kaur in the final 23-run over, helped Gujarat collect 49 runs from the last three overs.

Put in, Gujarat were well placed after a reprieve to Beth Mooney in the opening over when Mumbai’s 17-year-old wicketkeeper Gunalan Kamalini dropped a straightforward chance.

Mooney made full use of it, smashing Hayley Matthews for successive fours in an 18-run second over. After Sophie Devine (8) edged Shabnim Ismail, Mooney and Kanika Ahuja took control in the powerplay.

Ahuja struck three fours and a six in her brisk 20 off nine balls, while Mooney raced to 32 off 24 as the pair added 42 in just 24 balls to lift Gujarat to 62 for one.

After Mooney was caught and bowled by Amelia Kerr in the seventh over for 33, Ahuja kept up the tempo alongside skipper Gardner, taking Gujarat to 96/2 in nine overs.

Mumbai, however, pulled things back when Nicola Carey trapped Gardner (20) and Matthews had Ahuja (35) caught at long-on, leaving Gujarat at 99/4.

Ayushi's slow 11 off 14 further stalled the innings before the late onslaught from Fulmali and Wareham ensured a strong finish.