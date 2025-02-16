Late bogeys push Lahiri down to Tied-seventh in Adelaide

Adelaide, Feb 16 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri, who was six-under through his first 11 holes, carded a three-under 69 in the final round to finish tied 7th at the LIV Adelaide on Sunday, with late bogeys derailing his progress.

Lahiri looked like a contender for his maiden title before he was hit by four bogeys in the last seven holes, though he also had a birdie.

The Indian had rounds of 71-70-69 and totalled six-under.

Joaquin Niemann overcame a three-shot deficit to claim the title, carding the day's only bogey-free round with a 7-under 65 to finish at 13-under.

Abraham Ancer, who led the majority of the day before suffering three bogeys on his final five holes, finished in a tie for second with Carlos Ortiz (70) at 10-under.

Two months ago, Niemann won the PIF Saudi International and also the season-long International Series championship.

Niemann won for the second time in his career in Australia, having captured the Australian Open in 2023.

Ancer, also a former Australian Open champion, was still able to celebrate atop the Adelaide podium, with the Fireballs claiming the team title by six strokes over Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII, with Torque finishing third.

Ancer will enter LIV Golf’s next tournament in Hong Kong as the defending champion. PTI Corr PDS PDS ATK