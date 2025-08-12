Late goals send Indian Navy FT into quarterfinals

Imphal, Aug 12 (PTI) Late strikes by Pintu Mahata and Sreyas V.G. ensured Indian Navy FT bounce back from a one-goal deficit to overcome local side TRAU FC 2-1 and book their spot in the quarterfinals of the 134th Durand Cup here on Tuesday.

TRAU took the lead in the 29th minute through Moirangthem Nelson Singh but the equaliser in the 87th minute by Pintu and the winning goal by Sreyas in the third minute of injury time ensured the Navy men finish on top of Group F with seven points ahead of Real Kashmir FC who finished their campaign with six points.

It was end to end action in the first quarter of the match with Indian Navy showing urgency and attacking with purpose.

The attacking trio of Vijay Marandi, Roshan Panna and Sreyas V.G. combined well with midfielders Pintu and J. Vijay to trouble the TRAU defence but the home side showed promise on the counter attacks, using the space left by the Navy men who committed numbers in attack.

TRAU took the lead against the run of play. Jenish Singh found Yumnam Monis Singh with a long ball above the head of right back Deny Singh.

The winger entered the box and squared a cross onto the path of Nelson Singh who expertly finished past Bhaskar Roy with a left-footed shot.

The Navy side increased the pressure on the home side with constant attacks but the TRAU defence were resilient and thwarted the efforts.

The final output of the Navy men were also not up to the mark as they hurried their moves and showed lack of composure in front of goal and the ones on target were saved by TRAU custodian Sapam Nongpoknganba Singh.

Vijay came the closest to score with a thunderous low shot from outside the box which was palmed away by the goalkeeper.

Bhaskar Roy made a reflex save in the start of the second half, punching Afridi Buyamayum’s header to safety.

Indian Navy continued to push forward with constant attacks, testing the opposition defence but the equaliser could not be found.

Adarsh Matummal surprised everyone with an audacious free kick from 40 yards out which hit the inside of the post and the rebound effort was acrobatically saved by the goalkeeper, the closest the Navy side came to scoring in the match.

The defender tried his luck in subsequent dead ball situations but failed to find the target and came close once again in the final minutes with his trademark long ranger.

Indian Navy broke the resilience of TRAU through Mahata.

Sreyas found Pintu inside the box with a brilliant pass and the midfielder found the back of the net with a toe-poked finish to set up a frantic final minutes.

Late drama in injury time saw the Navy side score their second goal which ensured their qualification into the knockouts.

C. Pradeesh's looping left-footed cross into the box was acrobatically met by Sreyas and the experienced striker found the target to silence the partisan crowd. PTI AH AH TAP