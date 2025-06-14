Late goals sink India again, lose 2-3 to Australia in Pro League

Antwerp (Belgium), Jun 14 (PTI) There was no end to Indian men's hockey team's woes in the FIH Pro League as the side slumped to its fifth straight defeat, losing 2-3 to Australia despite leading the contest by two goals after Abhishek's brace, here Saturday.

The Indian team has already lost twice to Netherlands and Argentina in the tournament.

Starting strong, India took a 2-0 lead by the 35th minute through Abhishek's (8th, 35th minutes) brace.

But the Kookaburras came out all attacking after the change of ends, scoring through Nathan Ephraums (42nd), and two penalty corner conversions by Joel Rintala (56th) and Tom Craig (60th) to secure the win.

After suffering four close defeats against Netherlands and Argentina in the their first four matches of the European leg of Pro League, the Indians looked a motivated lot against Australia and dominated the share of exchanges in the first two quarters.

The Indians were without skipper and ace dragflicker Harmanpreet Singh as he has been rested due to a injury suffered in the last match against Argentina.

The Indians showed intent from the word go and took lead in the eighth minute through Abhishek, who flicked from top of the circle after receiving a pass from Manpreet Singh.

In the 11 minute, Australia secured a penalty corner but goalkeeper Suraj Karkera made a good save to deny the opposition.

Abhishek nearly put India two up with some sensational play in the opposition defensive area but his backhand flick just went inches wide off the goal. In the 19th minute, Karkera made a fine save to deny Joel Rintala from close range.

India had anther chance in the form a penalty corner in the 22nd minute but Jugraj Singh could not go past the first rusher in Tim Brand.

After the change of ends, India doubled the lead when Sukhjeet Singh disposed an Australian player in front of their circle and passed it it on to Abhishek, who slapped a reverse hit into the goal past the opposition goalkeeper to score his second of the day.

Australia earned a penalty corner in the 37th minute but Karkera made a fine save. Australia pulled a goal back when Tom Craig's reverse hit was saved by Karkera but Ephraumus scored from rebound.

India secured back-to-back penalty corners in the 48th minute but could to covert. The Australians pressed hard in the final 10 minutes, earning four penalty corners in quick succession, the last of which was converted by Rintala.

Just 42 seconds from the hooter, India conceded another penalty corner and Craig deflected in Jeremy Hayward's flick to hand Australia the win.