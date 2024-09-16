Late strike helps NEUFC beat debutants Mohammedan Sporting 1-0 in ISL

Kolkata, Sep 16 (PTI) Mohammedan Sporting suffered a heartbreaking defeat in their Indian Super League debut, conceding a stoppage-time goal to recently-crowned Durand Cup champions NorthEast United FC here on Monday.

Coming on as a substitute for Nestor Albiach in the 57th minute, NorthEast United's Moroccan midfielder Alaeddine Ajaraie delivered a moment of brilliance in the fourth minute of the injury time (90+4), calmly slotting home to hand Mohammedan Sporting a harsh reality check.

Despite showing resilience and flashes of promise throughout the match, the Andrey Chernyshov-coached Kolkata side, who earned promotion to the ISL after winning last season’s I-League, missed several chances.

"They're a much more experienced side, and winning the Durand Cup gave them valuable match time ahead of the season," said Russian coach Chernyshov.

"We deserved at least a point from this game, but I'm proud of the boys' performance. They showed great promise, and I’m confident we’ll keep improving with each match." The match was also a first at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass where 4,000-odd passionate Mohammedan Sporting fans filled the stands, waving their Black and White flags to celebrate their much-anticipated debut.

The first half was characterised by a cagey affair, with both teams testing the waters without taking many risks.

NorthEast United’s Jithin MS and Mohammedan's Alexis Gómez tried their luck from outside the box, but neither goalkeeper was truly troubled.

Mohammedan SC, missing key players Abdul Kadiri Mohammed and Mohammed Jassim due to injuries, looked defensively organised but lacked the cutting edge going forward.

In the early stages, Mohammedan looked dangerous, with winger Lalremsanga Fanai showing flashes of brilliance.

He won several fouls on the right flank, keeping NorthEast United’s defence on their toes.

However, the Kolkata-based side struggled to create clear-cut chances in the final third, with most of their attempts being from distance.

Alexis Gomez, their creative spark in midfield and No. 10, came closest to scoring with a long-range effort in the 48th minute, but his shot went wide.

The Highlanders, on the other hand, grew into the game as it progressed. Their playmaker Guillermo Fernandez orchestrated their midfield, and they looked particularly threatening from set-pieces.

In the 60th minute, Ajaraie's shot from outside the box was blocked, and minutes later, Jithin's effort sailed just over the bar.

Subran was lively throughout, continuously testing Mohammedan’s backline with his darting runs.

The match took a physical turn in the second-half, with both sides receiving several yellow cards as tempers flared.

Amarjit Singh and Mirjalol Kasimov of Mohammedan, as well as NEUFC’s Míchel Zabaco and Dinesh Singh, were booked in quick succession, as the game descended into a battle of attrition.

Both teams were forced to make substitutions due to injuries, disrupting their rhythm.

Mohammedan suffered a major blow when their No. 10 had to be replaced in the 91st minute due to an injury.

The decisive moment arrived after a sustained spell of pressure from NEUFC.

A quick attacking move saw Thoi Singh receive the ball on the right flank, before sending a low cross into the box.

The Mohammedan defence failed to clear it, and Ajaraie capitalised, controlling the ball with his first touch before calmly slotting a left-footed shot past goalkeeper Padam Chettri from close range.

Chhetri, who had made a fine save in the 58th minute, looked dejected as the goal stunned the Mohammedan supporters, who had hoped their team would hold out for at least a point.